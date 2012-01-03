Sad news in the royal world.

British police are treating the discovery of a woman's body on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate as murder, the Associated Press Reports. (Human remains were found on the land in Norfolk on Monday.)

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2011

Prince William and Duchess Kate spent their first married Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate, before heading to Bucklebury to spend time with the Middleton family.

PHOTOS: Look back at the year in royals

According to the Associated Press, Sandringham has served as a private residence for British monarchs since 1862.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly