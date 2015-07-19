A dead body was found in Demi Moore’s swimming pool early Sunday morning. Right now the details are sparse, but the police confirm it was a male, the individual was 21 years old, and that the actress was not at her home at the time.

Apparently, there was a party at Moore's home while she was away, and the young man accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, but didn't know how to swim. While her daughter Tallulah Willis has been known to throw evening pool parties neither she nor her sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis were at the house at the time.

In the past few weeks, Tallulah has posted photos on Instagram of her late-night get-togethers. Just two weeks ago, she posted a photo of a number of people in the pool at night, along with the caption, "this picture doesn't do justice to the glory that was our pool party last night." To reiterate, though, neither Willis nor any of her kids were at home when the young man drowned.

Gossip Cop will be updating this story throughout the day as more details emerge. We have reached out to reps for Moore and her daughters, but have yet to hear. The police are not releasing the young man's name until his family members have been contacted.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the sad news.