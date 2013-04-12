Dean McDermott addresses divorce rumors: We're more in love than ever

By Chris Gardner

If you believe a certain tabloid, Tori Spelling and her husband of nearly seven years, Dean McDermott, have been on the verge of divorce for awhile now. But if you believe Tori and Dean, their marriage has never been better, even if it's admittedly a bit hectic in the McDermott household with four young children: Liam, 6, Stella, 4, Hattie, 18 months, and son Finn, 6 months.

Wonderwall got a chance to catch up with a multitasking Dean (while in bed taking care of a strep throat-stricken Liam) to chat about his new gig as a jury panelist for The Munchies: People's Choice Food Awards (voting continues now through April 30 here). But we did manage to cover a slew of other subjects including what it's really like inside their home, the couple's favorite escape and how he and Tori weathered the most recent headlines.

Tell me about The Munchies. How did you get involved?

"I am one of the panelists (responsible) for nominating restaurants, chefs, things like that, anything food-wise; products, restaurants, trends. I vote along with a bunch of Munchies board members and we pick the best of the best. It's great."

