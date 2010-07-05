Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott tweeted updates about his condition following a dirt bike accident that put him in an intensive care unit. He has since been released from ICU, according to his wife's tweets, but says he had a scare over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, July 2, McDermott wrote: "OMG!!!!! My catheter is stuck and won't come out. I'm waiting for the doctor to get here and give it a try. Gotta be honest, I'm scared!!"

The following day the reality star offered an update, tweeting: "I had the worst night. Catheter cut me up coming out. Unbelievable pain. I got a fever of 104 and was throwing up. Fun, WOW!!!"

Once July 4th rolled around, McDermott seemed to be in better spirits, tweeting about his family, writing: "Happy 4th everyone!!! Feeling better today. Tori asked [our son] Liam who his best friend was and he said, 'Dean is. He is my brother.' Made [me] cry."

As for his recovery, McDermott wrote: "I'm healing slowly, I'll be doing rehab for a while I messed a few things up when I crashed."

