No bad blood here!

LeAnn Rimes' ex-hubby, Dean Sheremet, has nothing but well wishes for the newlywed country star.

"LeAnn was a huge part of my life so I wish her the best," Sheremet, 29, told Us Weekly.

Sheremet and Rimes' marriage famously fell apart after the singer-actress, 28, fell in love with her costar, Eddie Cibrian, on the 2008 set of their Lifetime movie Northern Lights. At the time, Rimes had been married to Sheremet since 2002, and Cibrian was married to makeup artist Brandi Glanville, mother to his sons Mason, 7, and Jake, 4.

In March 2009, Us Weekly broke the news of Cibrian and Rimes' extramarital affair; as both their marriages crumbled, they finally went public with their romance in August 2009.

In the Great American County special Backstory: LeAnn Rimes, airing Sunday, Rimes admitted of her affair with Cibrian, 37: "I didn't do it the right way. I didn't have the tools to know how to do it the right way, how to let go the right way… So it got really messy, but I have learned a lot from that. And I'm not glad it happened, but I know why it did."

Rimes and Sheremet's divorce was finalized in June 2010. Cibrian and Glanville officially parted ways in September.

In November, Sheremet, who is now a chef, happily got engaged to his live-in love Sarah Silver. Rimes and Cibrian announced their engagement in December. The two wed on Friday at an intimate ceremony at a private estate in Malibu, California.

