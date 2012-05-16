NEW YORK (AP) -- The revival of "Death of a Salesman" might be terribly sad, but producers are very happy.

The production revealed Wednesday that it will recoup its $3.1 million capitalization this week. The show, which has netted seven Tony Award nominations, stars Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield.

Aurthur Miller's play about Willy Loman, a man destroyed by his own stubborn belief in the glory of American capitalism and its spell of success, opened March 15 to positive reviews.

Last week, the Mike Nichols-directed revival earned $929,340 at the Barrymore Theatre — all its gross potential — with sold-out houses over seven performances. Top premium tickets went for $425.

———

Online:

http://www.DeathofaSalesmanBroadway.com