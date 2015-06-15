The tragic death of Lamar Odom's best friend, Jamie Sangouthai, is "a huge wake-up call" for the former NBA star, a new report said.

According to Us Weekly, the two pals hit a rough patch a while ago, but Lamar is "beside himself."

"He feels like it could have happened to him," a source said. "This is a huge wake-up call for him. It has really shaken him."

Jamie was found dead on Sunday of an apparent overdose. Reports of Lamar's own substance abuse have been well-documented over the years, too.

"When he found out Jamie died, he was devastated," a source told Us, adding that Lamar was in Las Vegas partying when he got the news.

Jamie and Lamar had been close since high school and Jamie even appeared in a few episodes of "Khloe & Lamar," the reality show documenting the marriage of Lamar and Khloe Kardashian.

Just after his death, a source told the magazine that, Lamar and Jamie "were best friends, like brothers. Lamar is going to take this really hard."

Shortly after she received news of the death, Khloe tweeted an emoji of a broken heart, writing, "when does it stop? RIP Jamie Sangouthai." She later Instagrammed an illustration of a woman crying. She wrote, "Life doesn't get easier but I promise you that life will make you stronger."