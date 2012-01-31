NEW YORK (AP) -- Debbie Reynolds must have thought she'd said it all in her memoir a quarter-century ago.

But now she's got plenty more to share, including her tale of betrayal by her third husband that left the film legend divorced anew, not to mention financially bankrupt.

William Morrow publishers said Tuesday that Reynolds will release her tell-all tome, titled "Unsinkable," next year.

In the book, Reynolds will revisit important moments of her life as an actress during Hollywood's Golden Age. She also will re-examine the scandalous end of her first marriage in 1959 when singer Eddie Fisher left her for their best friend, superstar Elizabeth Taylor, said William Morrow.

At 79, Reynolds continues to perform in a one-woman show and make television appearances.