Debbie Rowe remains the legal parent to Prince Michael, 12, and Paris, 11, her two children with the late Michael Jackson.

But her former attorney tells Usmagazine.com he has "no idea" if she will take on custody now that the King of Pop had passed.

No matter what she chooses, "I support her 1000 percent," lawyer Iris Finsilver tells Usmagazine.com.

Rowe wed Jackson in 1996 (he was a patient in the dermatologist's office, where she worked as a nurse). They divorced in 1999, but during their custody fight, she agreed to give up her parental rights, insisting Jackson was a good father.

Rowe's attorney said she is not holding up well after Jackson died after going into cardiac arrest Thursday at his rented L.A. home.

"She is inconsolable," Finsilver tells Us. "But she will always love Michael and she always considered him a dear friend."

Brian Oxman, the Jackson family attorney for 20 years, told Usmagazine.com late Thursday that the kids are currently "in the care of a nanny" and are staying with their grandmother, Katherine.

Said Oxman, "Ms. Jackson will care for them and I'm sure there will be all kinds of discussions that will take place about the kids."

