NEW YORK (AP) -- Debra Winger, the star of such movies as "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Urban Cowboy," will make her Broadway debut this winter in a new work by David Mamet.

Producers said Tuesday that Winger and co-star Patti LuPone will begin performances of "The Anarchist" on Nov. 13 at a theater still to be announced.

The play, which will be making its American debut, is about typical concerns to Mamet — politics, money, religion and sex. The playwright, who also wrote "Glengarry Glen Ross" and "Race," will direct the play.

Winger's previous stage credits include "How I Learned to Drive" and "Ivanov" at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, and "The Exonerated" off-Broadway. She'll take over the role won by Laurie Metcalf, who withdrew due to a scheduling conflict.