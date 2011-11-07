NEW YORK (AP) -- A debut novel, Chad Harbach's "The Art of Fielding," has been chosen Amazon.com's best book of 2011. The online retailer's Top 10 list also features Walter Isaacson's authorized biography "Steve Jobs," and two of the year's most talked about works of fiction, Jeffrey Eugenides' "The Marriage Plot" and Haruki Marukami's "1Q84."

Amazon's editorial picks, announced Tuesday, include the memoir "What It is Like to Go to War," by Karl Marlantes; and two nonfiction books set during World War II, Erik Larsen's "In the Garden of Beasts" and Michael Zuckoff's "Lost in Shangri-La." Others selected were a second debut novel, Tea Obreht's "The Tiger's Wife; the literary thriller "Before I Go to Sleep," by S.J. Watson; and a young adult novel, Laini Taylor's "Daughter of Smoke and Bone."