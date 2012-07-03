SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- Dancing in the streets might have been fun to do in the days of Motown, but it landed a "Jersey Shore" cast member in court.

Appearing Tuesday in Seaside Heights municipal court, Deena Cortese pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to use the sidewalk and apologized for "causing any trouble." She was fined $106 and must pay $33 in court costs.

Police say Cortese was dancing in a roadway last month, interfering with the flow of traffic.

Cortese is the latest member of the MTV reality show to run afoul of the law.

Cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi pleaded guilty to disturbing beachgoers after a few cocktails in 2010, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro avoided prosecution on an assault charge during the show's first season in 2009.

