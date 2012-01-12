It's nice to know that Deena Nicole Cortese is learning from her mistakes.

During a recent visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices, the 25-year-old Jersey Shore star opened up about her biggest regret on the hit MTV series.

"Forgetting my underwear was kind of embarrassing," Cortese admitted. "That was the only thing that was hard to watch, so no more showing my nani. That's not really attractive."

Fortunately, the MTV star's new boyfriend Chris Buckner appreciates her wild side.

"We've been talking for about five months now. I met him after the season ended," Cortese told Us. "It's cool that I was able to find someone that knows this is how I am...and knows I'm a good girl even though sometimes I come off as a crazy person. Which I am, but whatever."

To find out more about Cortese's budding relationship and whether she'd return for a sixth season, watch the video above and tune into Jersey Shore Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.

