Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and costume designer Helen L. Simmons tied the knot in a beach front ceremony at Florida's Ritz-Carlton, Palm Beach resort on Friday at sunset, according to People.com.

Collen first met Simmons, 42, while he was on tour with the band in 2008.

"We've been looking for each other our entire lifetime," Collen, 52, told People. "To say we're ecstatic this day has finally come is putting it mildly. It could only be us for each other."

Keeping in line with Collen's 27-year run as a vegetarian, guests dined on an organic vegetarian and vegan menu at the reception, which was alcohol-free.

After a number of alcohol-related incidents early in their careers, most of the band had sworn off alcohol by the late '80s, according to allmusic.com. In 1991, former guitarist Steve Clarke's drug and alcohol-related death hardened the other band mates' resolve to stay clean and sober.

But Collen and Simmons were also interested in creating an earth-friendly environment for their wedding. The couple elected not to bother with wasteful paper invites, settling instead on e-mailed invitations designed by Paperless Post, People reports.

"We didn't intentionally start out trying to have green wedding. But since it's a natural part of our lifestyle to respect the environment, everything flowed pretty naturally," Collen said.

Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage and guitarist Vivian Campbell helped the couple celebrate their union, along with Muay Thai trainer and Jean Carrillo, who was Collen's best man.