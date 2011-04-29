LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Defense attorneys for the doctor charged in Michael Jackson's death say they might request a delay in his upcoming trial to prepare for new prosecution witnesses.

Defense attorney Ed Chernoff said Friday extra time could be needed to line up expert defense witnesses to rebut new prosecution experts expected to be called during the involuntary manslaughter trial.

Chernoff is scheduled to report back to the judge later Friday. He says he needs to consult with Dr. Conrad Murray to determine whether to request a delay.

Superior Court Judge Michael Pastor refused to exclude the latest prosecution experts from testifying and says he will not necessarily grant a delay.

Jury selection is set to continue May 4, with opening statements the following week.