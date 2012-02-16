Actor Tim DeKay is proud of his "White Collar" co-star Matt Bomer for announcing that he's gay, and hopes the announcement will inspire others struggling with their sexuality.

Bomer publicly acknowledged his partner, Simon Halls, and their three children while accepting an award for his HIV/AIDS activism last weekend.

DeKay says he was thrilled for his pal and is convinced Bomer's big step will have a positive impact in the gay community.

He tells EOnline.com, "I love him, love him, love him, and I am so proud of him. He's just a fantastic individual, and I thought he did it in a very classy, elegant and eloquent way. I can't imagine how many guys or gals were out there going, 'If he could do it, I could do it.'"

Meanwhile, fellow "White Collar" star Tiffani Thiessen has also heaped praise on Bomer, adding, "I adore Matt. I adore his family. I think he's beautiful and I think his family is beautiful."