By Melissa Hunter

Sure, we all think Daniel Craig is good enough to eat, but now it's been made official (and literal). According to E! Online, Del Monte is coming out with Daniel Craig popsicles for the summer in Britain (you know, for all those excruciatingly hot London days). The company asked 1000 UK ladies who they'd like to see melting on the end of a stick and, naturally, they chose the British James Bond star as their treat of choice.

"Daniel Craig topped our poll of Britain's coolest celebrities and thanks to our Del Monte lolly replica, he is officially immortalized as super smooth and licensed to chill," says Del Monte spokesman (and resident punster) Matt O'Conner.

The Del Monte, um, popsicle designers "worked tirelessly" to recreate the moment when Craig emerges from the water in Casino Royale. Whoever sculpted Craig's six-pack should really get some sort of Nobel Peace Popsicle Prize.

The Daniel Craig popsicles will come in blueberry, pomegranate and cranberry flavors. Why they limited the options to varying shades of purple is beyond me. They can't give us a lemon or tangerine flavor to avoid that "just frozen to death in the water" look?

The popsicles are due to be released July 7th, which kicks off Britain's National Ice Cream Week. Alright, US, get a-workin' on those Brad Pitt creamsicles otherwise we're all defecting in time for Ice Cream Week.