NEW YORK (AP) -- Don DeLillo's first book of short stories is up for a literary honor.

DeLillo's "The Angel Esmeralda" is a finalist for the Story Prize, given annually since 2004 for the best story collection. DeLillo, 75, is best known for the novels "Underworld," "White Noise" and "Libra." The other nominees announced Wednesday also have had long careers: Edith Pearlman, whose "Binocular Vision" was a finalist last fall for the National Book Award; and Steven Millhauser, author of "We Others" and winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1997 for the novel "Martin Dressler."

The Story Prize winner, to be announced March 21, will receive $5,000.