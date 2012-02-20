NEW YORK (AP) -- Don DeLillo's first book of short stories is a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner award for fiction.

DeLillo, known for such novels as "Underworld," was nominated for "The Angel Esmeralda."

Other finalists announced Tuesday were Russell Banks for "Lost Memory of Skin," Steve Millhauser for "We Others," Anita Desai for "The Artist of Disappearance" and Julie Otsuka for "The Buddha in the Attic."

The winner, to be announced March 26, receives $15,000.

———

