By Radar Staff

Mariah Carey's precious twin babies sure are growing up fast.

The proud mother of nine-month old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe recently tweeted a new picture of her bundles of joy.

In a move to remind Twitterverse of her beautiful offspring, the picture was posted on the same day that Beyoncé unveiled the first image of her month-old daughter Blue Ivy.

"New #DemBabies picture @ http://www.dembabies.com, first one from 2012 : ) LYM!!" the Butterfly singer wrote.

The image shows the smiling siblings, who were born on April 30 last year, on a bed wearing white baby grows and looking as if they are starting to crawl.

Mariah, 41, and husband Nick Cannon had a scary start to the year when the "America's Got Talent" host was hospitalized for mild kidney failure. But the television personality was soon on the mend and paid an emotional tribute to his supportive wife at the BET Honors last month thanking her for being his "hero."