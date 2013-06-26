Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck and more stars react to the DOMA and Prop. 8 rulings

By Katie Mathewson

It's a big day for love! On June 26, the Supreme Court ruled that DOMA -- the Defense of Marriage Act barring the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriages -- is unconstitutional. The court also threw out Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in California. So, naturally, the question on everyone's minds is: When are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie getting married? Click to see what celebs tweeted on this historic day!

RELATED: The 10 best celebs to follow on Twitter

"Big news from the Supreme Court. Goodbye #DOMA #Prop8. Hello #equality." --Ben Affleck