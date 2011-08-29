Demi Lovato Defends Healthy Weight at Video Music Awards
Demi Lovato feels beautiful just the way she is, thank you very much.
The 19-year-old singer fought back at critics who ridiculed her healthier, curvier figure on Twitter during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.
"Guess what? I'm healthy and happy, and if you're hating on my weight you obviously aren't," Lovato, who wore a plunging Mandalay mini-dress, wrote.
Twilight actress Ashley Greene, 24, sent Lovato a message of support, reminding the "Skyscraper" singer that she's "beautiful."
"This is why you're my friend," Lovato responded. "Thank you girl."
Bullied for her weight as a kid, Lovato developed an eating disorder that turned into a lifelong struggle with food. "That's kind of what I've been dealing with ever since," the singer admitted on 20/20 earlier this year. "I was compulsively overeating when I was eight years old. So, I guess, for the past 10 years, I've had a really unhealthy relationship with food."
