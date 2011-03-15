Demi Lovato: Fans Inspired My New Wrist Tattoos
Demi Lovato's new tattoos aren't a form of rebellion.
Shortly after checking out of an undisclosed rehab facility Feb. 28 -- Lovato pulled out of the "Camp Rock 2" tour in November to seek treatment "for emotional and physical issues" -- the 18-year-old Disney star got inked to thank her fans for supporting her through "the darkest time of my life."
"The journey that I went through and the support of my fans was so meaningful to me that I wanted to thank my fans in a way that I know can never be forgotten," the singer tells Cambio. "So I went ahead and I got a little heart tattoo on my wrist."
Lovato -- who recently reunited with ex Wilmer Valderrama -- also added some permanent words of encouragement to her wrists.
"Together they say 'Stay Strong,' but this one has a heart," she says, pointing to her right wrist.
Why the heart? "It's something that my fans were actually drawing on their wrists while I was still in treatment. Some people even got tattoos of it, so I wanted to show you guys that I will never forget the support that you guys gave me," the "Sonny With a Chance" actress explains.
"I will look at it every day and remember you guys and be completely thankful for you."
