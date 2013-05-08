Is this hair change here to stay? Demi Lovato -- who's known for her sudden hair switch-ups (pink tips, anyone?) -- showed off her new blonde color while being honored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Washington, DC on Tuesday, May 7.

The "Heart Attack" singer, 20, also trimmed her previously brunette tresses into a shorter bob, pushing her bangs to the side.

Looking chic in a white lace top and blazer, the X Factor judge opened up about the past demons she had to overcome during a speech at the mental health awareness event. (While spending three months in rehab for "emotional and physical issues" in 2010, the former Disney star learned that she was bipolar and was treated for an eating disorder and cutting).

Recalling that tough period in her life, Lovato said she worried about the consequences of getting help -- a fear she wished never occurred.

"You’re constantly asking yourself, ‘What will happen if people know my diagnosis?" she explained. "For me, it was more complicated. ‘Would I lose my career, doing what I love?’ … I pretended for a long time to be OK so that I could continue to work. And that’s why I’m here today, to tell young people who are asking themselves those questions, uncertain of what lies ahead, that they are not alone."

The newly-blonde Lovato has recently been linked to actor Wilmer Valderrama, 33, whom she's dated on-and-off since 2010. She's confirmed that she'll be back on the judging panel for this fall's upcoming third season of The X Factor.

