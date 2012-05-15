Demi Lovato's major new gig calls for a statement-making hair change!

Which is why the singer, who was announced by FOX on Monday that she would be joining the judges panel alongside The X Factor newbie Britney Spears, spent Friday at Nine Zero One Salon to switch up her strands.

"It's the lightest she has ever been, and she doesn't feel like anyone else could've done it better than her Nine Zero One girls," a source tells Us Weekly about the "Skyscraper" singer's new creamy, blonde hair extensions. "She wanted to be light for her upcoming tour as well."

In February, Lovato, 19, hit up the salon, which is frequented by stars Hilary Duff and Julianne Hough, to bring her from a redhead to a honey blonde. Over the past year, Lovato went from having sun-kissed highlights last summer, followed by a dark auburn shade in the fall and a fiery red, which she debuted in early December.

Lovato, whose summer tour with Hot Chelle Rae kicks off in California June 12, is understandably over the moon about her new primetime TV gig where she and Spears replace former X Factor judges Nicole Scherzinger and Paula Abdul.

"I am totally stoked to be here," the former Disney actress said at FOX's Upfront Presentation. "I'm excited to represent my generation."

