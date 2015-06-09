Demi Lovato has spent a lot of time recently gushing over her longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama -- telling the world how much she loves him, crediting him with helping her with her sobriety, and even lusting over a shirtless photo of him on Instagram.

Now, Demi can take that appreciation to work. She's just joined the cast of the dark and gritty From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, the critically acclaimed television show that stars her main squeeze.

The 22-year-old singer-actress broke the news to fans Tuesday by sharing an extra-smoochy Instagram shot of herself onset with Wilmer, 35, in Austin, Texas. She captioned the photo, "After a long night's work..."

Demi also shared a shot with series creator Robert Rodriguez, the man behind such Hollywood blockbusters as Spy Kids (2001), Sin City (2005), and 2007's Planet Terror/Grindhouse, a double bill with director Quentin Tarantino.

Demi will appear as a guest star on the show, which follows a bank robber and his brother as they live on the run after a heist has left several people dead. Wilmer's role is quite the departure from That '70s Show's Fez. He plays a brutal criminal overlord with supernatural interests.

Although there are no details yet about Demi's character, one thing fans should expect from the show is more darkness. Wilmer told E! News things get even more sinister next season. "It's going to be a little more twisted," he said. "Every character will go through their own personal hell." Whoa!

Season 2 of From Dusk Till Dawn kicks off August 25 on the El Ray Network.

