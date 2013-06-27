Demi Lovato is in mourning. As Us Weekly reported on June 23, the "Made in the USA" singer's biological father, Patrick Lovato, died at the age of 54, and Demi, who was estranged from him at this time of his passing, is doing her best to smile amid the sadness. Appearing on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, the "X Factor" judge opened up about how she's coping with the tragic news.

"I'm handling it OK," Demi, 20, said. "My father and I didn't have the most ideal relationship, but at the end of the day he's still my dad. I grew up with him and he's a wonderful person, but I'm handling it OK. It's difficult, but I'm handling it OK."

As hard as it was, the former Disney star is trying to find some good in the painful situation. "I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," Demi said. "My father dealt with mental illnesses, and he wasn't able to function in society and that happens to a lot of people."

So in a tribute to her late father, Lovato has launched the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program, which will help pay for treatment expenses at Cast Recovery for someone in need.

Besides focusing on the new program, Demi says she's been leaning on her dedicated fans to help her get through this tough time. "It's been a really rough week, but I've had incredible support from them and they can help me get through anything," she explained.

On June 24, the singer posted a picture of herself and her dad in a car, writing, "RIP Daddy. I love you. Love, your little partner." A day earlier, she also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support. "I feel so humbled to have had so much support from my fans, friends, family and complete strangers. God bless you all, thank you so much," she wrote on June 23.

