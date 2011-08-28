Nothing awkward here, folks!

Demi Lovato and ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas reunited backstage at the Nokia Theater for Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards -- and were all smiles.

After a few months of dating, Lovato, 18, and Jonas, 21, broke up in May 2010.

In a statement to Us at the time, Jonas explained: "It was my choice to breakup, but I love her as a friend. She's been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her."

Then, in November 2010, Lovato abruptly dropped out of the Camp Rock 2 tour alongside her ex and his brothers to enter rehab for emotional issues.

"I wouldn't credit my meltdown to a guy," Lovato told ELLE last month. "There was so much other stuff in my life."