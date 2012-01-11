While Miley Cyrus, Ashley Greene, and more of Hollywood's hottest young stars rocked short dresses with edgy details, one A-lister opted for a more glamorous look.

Before she took the stage to perform her latest single, "Give Your Heart a Break", Demi Lovato worked the red carpet in an elegant peach silk chiffon draped strapless gown with embroidered bodice detail by Marchesa. She accessorized with a turquoise and pearl embroidered clutch, also by the designer and swept her long auburn hair back into a sophisticated updo.

The 19-year-old, who received the award for Favorite Pop Artist, recently called it quits yet again with Wilmer Valderrama.

Although the duo never officially confirmed their relationship, sources tell Us Weekly that the pair "are no longer hooking up."

