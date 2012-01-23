Demi Lovato's 5.6 million-plus Twitter followers will have to follow someone else for the time being.

On Saturday, the Disney starlet and singer, 20, announced she's departing the microblogging site for a time.

"Can't please everyone," the "Skyscraper" singer wrote. "Twitter break. It's for the best actually. Who allows me to have this thing anyways?!!! I just get myself in trouble! Haha. Anyway... BYE!"

Perhaps. Lovato has gotten into more than feuds and debates over Twitter; she's defended herself against critics of her weight, and most recently slammed her old employer, Disney, for a joke about eating disorders on its show "Shake It Up."

