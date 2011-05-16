Only months after being released from a treatment facility where she was diagnosed bipolar and treated for eating disorders and self-mutilation, Demi Lovato tweeted a photo of herself clad in a bikini.

The former Disney star wrote, "I've been working so hard to get healthy and fit.. I can't believe I'm about to do this but I'm so excited.. Here's my bikini time body!"

She added in a series of tweets, "I never thought I'd ever feel confident enough to ever to that. I'm excited how far I've come since being completely ashamed of my body... I want any girl/guy out there who struggles with body image or confidence to know that it IS possible to find peace with yourself. ... It hasn't been easy, but it starts with a commitment to yourself.. Your mind.. And your soul. And trust me, I'm still working at it!! Haha."

After Lovato emerged from treatment earlier this year, she told People, "I never found out until I went into treatment that I was bipolar." While being treated for bulimia, anorexia and self-mutilation, Lovato realized her issues went deeper than the surface with her uncontrollable actions and emotions: "There were times when I was so manic, I was writing seven songs in one night and I'd be up until 5:30 in the morning."

