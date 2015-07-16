Wilmer Valderrama, are you listening? The actor's longtime girlfriend isn't exactly itching get a ring from her man, but the idea does cross her mind.

Demi Lovato admitted that she's open to the idea of marriage, although she admits the timing may not be perfect yet. That being said, Demi wouldn't hesitant to commit.

"I am very, very in love with him," Demi told New Zealand radio show, ZM. "I think we'll probably wait a little bit longer, but if he asked tomorrow, I'd say yes."

The couple of five years has certainly silenced the naysayers as their relationship progresses. When they first got together, critics pointed at the couple's 13-year age gap, saying it would never work.

"I was 18 and he was 30 so people were definitely judgmental and even my parents were kind of, 'Why is someone his age wanting to date someone so young?'" she said. "And after a while everyone around us started to see that what we have was real and incredible and very special, and we've been together ever since. Obviously my family loves him [now]. People kind of stop doing that because you can see when we're together or even just from our Instagrams that we're very sweet to one another."

The couple has been through a lot and weathered several storms, including Demi's struggle with addiction, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and cutting. Wilmer was there for all of it.

And, it certainly feels like these two are in it for the long haul.