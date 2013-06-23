Demi Lovato's biological father sadly passes away; Prince William serves as an usher at a friend's wedding; James Gandolfini's widow, Deborah Lin, steps out to shop, looking somber: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from the weekend of June 22 in the roundup!

1. Demi Lovato's Dad Dies: Singer's Biological Father Has Passed Away

Demi Lovato's biological father, Patrick Lovato, has died, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. The "Heart Attack" singer's older sister, 25-year-old Dallas, posted on Saturday, June 22, "Rest in peace daddy I love you," while fans made #RIPPatrickLovato a trending topic.

2. Prince William, Prince Harry, Pippa Attend Wedding While Kate Rests

It's a time of celebration for Prince William, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Friday, June 21, and attended a friend's wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 22 in the town of Alnwick in Northumberland, England.

3. James Gandolfini's Wife Deborah Lin Steps Out in L.A.

A somber-looking Deborah Lin, widow of the late James Gandolfini, stepped out on Friday, June 21, shopping at several stores in Los Angeles.

4. Paula Deen Thanks Food Network Hours After Getting Fired

Paula Deen wants to clear the air in her kitchen. Following Food Network's decision to fire the 66-year-old celebrity chef and not renew her contract in light of her racial slur scandal, she's trying -- once and for all -- to make peace.

5. Adam Levine, Nina Agdal Go Public, Rock Sexy Beach Bods On Vacation

Love in Mexico! After Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Adam Levine is dating model Nina Agdal on May 28, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Saturday, June 22, with his new lady.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Demi Lovato's Dad Dies, Prince William Serves as Usher In Friend's Wedding: Top 5 Stories