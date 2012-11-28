Ashton who?

While Ashton Kutcher and girlfriend Mila Kunis have been enjoying a romantic Roman holiday in Italy, his estranged wife, Demi Moore, has been quietly seeing a new man: art dealer Vito Schnabel, son of famed painter Julian Schnabel.

PHOTOS: Demi and Ashton in happier times

Page Six reports that Moore, 50, first got flirty with Schnabel, 26, at a birthday bash for Naomi Campbell's billionaire boyfriend, Vladimir Doronin, in Jodhpur, India, earlier this month.

"They were dancing and grinding all over each other, openly, in front of other guests," an onlooker told the New York Post of the couple, who have been "quietly spending time together" ever since.

PHOTOS: Demi through the years

Prior to meeting the LOL star, Schnabel -- who represents several renowned New York artists -- reportedly romanced supermodel Elle Macpherson and actress Liv Tyler.

PHOTOS: Demi's shrinking figure

Moore, of course, was married to Kutcher, 34, for six years before she announced in November 2011 that she had decided to separate from the Two and a Half Men actor amid rumors of his infidelity. She was previously wed to Bruce Willis, with whom she has three daughters.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Demi Moore, 50, Dating Art Dealer Vito Schnabel, 26: Report