Associated Press -- A caller on a 911 recording released by Los Angeles fire officials says Demi Moore smoked something before she was rushed to the hospital on Monday night.

The woman on the call released Friday said the actress was having convulsions, shaking and "burning up."

She tells emergency operators that Moore had been "having issues lately."

"Is she breathing normal?" the operator asked.

"No, not so normal. More kind of shaking, convulsing, burning up," the friend said.

When the emergency operator asked what Moore ingested or smoked, the caller replied, but the answer was redacted.

"Some form of ... and then she smoked something. I didn't really see. She's been having some issues lately with some other stuff. So I don't know what she's been taking or not."

When the operator asked the friend if this has happened before, she said, "I don't know. There's been some stuff recently that we're all just finding out."

By the end of the call, Moore seemed to have improved.

"She seems to have calmed down now. She's speaking," a male caller told the operator.

Moore announced in November that she had decided to end her marriage to Ashton Kutcher following news of alleged infidelity.

Moore, 49, and Kutcher, 33, were wed in September 2005.

Kutcher became a stepfather to Moore's three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle — from her 13-year marriage to actor Bruce Willis. Moore and Willis divorced in 2000 but remained friendly. Moore and Kutcher were photographed socializing with Willis, and the couple attended Willis' wedding to model-actress Emma Heming in 2009.

Moore and Kutcher created the DNA Foundation, also known as the Demi and Ashton Foundation, in 2010 to combat the organized sexual exploitation of girls around the globe. They later lent their support to the United Nations' efforts to fight human trafficking, a scourge the international organization estimates affects about 2.5 million people worldwide.

Moore can be seen on screen in the recent films "Margin Call" and "Another Happy Day." Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen on TV's "Two and a Half Men" and is part of the ensemble film "New Year's Eve."