Entertainment Tonight -- A recording of the 911 call made from Demi Moore's home on Monday is expected to be released soon, but it will not include any personal details about her medical condition or any drug references.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, who responded to the 911 call, will edit the recording prior to its release at the insistence of the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

"We've reviewed the 911 tape and we have made recommendations," city attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan told the Los Angeles Times.

According to Internet reports, the emergency call was placed after the actress had inhaled a dangerous amount of nitrous oxide from canisters, known as "whip-its."

The actress's rep tells ET only that, "Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends."

