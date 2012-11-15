Nearly one year after Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher split, the former pair is revamping their charity, Demi and Ashton Foundation.

The former couple issued a joint statement Thursday announcing a new name and specific direction for their charity, and say they will both continue to work on it.

The DNA Foundation will now be known as THORN: Digital Defenders of Children. The foundation will now focus on the role technology plays in crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

"For the past three years we have focused our work broadly on combatting child sex trafficking. It has become crystal clear in our efforts that technology plays an increasingly large role in this crime and in the sexual exploitation of children overall," Moore, 50, and Kutcher, 34, Co-Founders, of THORN, said. "We believe that the technology-driven aspect of these crimes demands its own attention and investment."

The exes, who wed in September 2005, started their foundation together in 2010. In November 2011, Moore announced her decision to end her marriage to Kutcher after he was caught cheating on her with a 22-year-old he met during a trip to San Diego.

Although Kutcher has started dating his former That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis, neither he nor Moore has filed for divorce yet.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher Announce Plan to Continue Joint Charity Work One Year After Split