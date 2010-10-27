What marriage woes?

Despite reports of his alleged infidelity, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore seemed crazier in love than ever Wednesday at GQ's The Gentlemen's Ball in NYC.

"They were holding hands almost the entire time on the carpet and were talking to each other softly and smiling in between photos," an onlooker tells UsMagazine.com. "They looked very happy together and seemed to be very much in love."

Before heading inside The Edison Ballroom, Kutcher, 32, kept one hand on Moore's back and used the other to open the door.

When a fan shouted out, "You're such a gentleman!" he replied, "I know!" Moore, 48, laughed.

