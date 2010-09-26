MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- A legal battle between actress Demi Moore and an Australian magazine over photos it published of a private post-Oscars party thrown by the star has been settled out of court.

Moore sued Pacific Magazines, the publisher of New Idea, for printing pictures taken at a 2008 party that show herself, her daughter Rumer Willis, and other stars.

Moore lodged a claim in 2008 stating she made an agreement with an event organizer that gave her copyright of the photos. She sought unspecified damages.

A trial was to start in Melbourne Federal Court on Monday, but the judge said the parties had reached a settlement. The terms were not disclosed.

Moore was not in court Monday.