Demi Moore can't stop, won't stop living it up in Miami.

A few nights after the 50-year-old actress resurfaced dancing and goofing off at an Art Basel party alongside Lenny Kravitz, Stacy Keibler and an unidentified kittycat, Moore continued the party Dec. 8 with a group of pals.

According to a source, the Margin Call actress began her night at the club FDR. "The whole table was drinking," the insider tells Us Weekly of Moore, who checked into rehab earlier this year following a breakdown and a high-profile split from husband Ashton Kutcher. "She sat between two guys and was laughing, having fun."

After making "the rounds" at other Miami hotspots, Moore and her posse arrived at the club Rec Room around 4 a.m., the source reveals, where they took a table toward the back and ordered "a bunch of beer."

The only thing missing? Grub! "They were all starving," the source explains -- moving the group to ask their security team to secure some burgers and fries. "They sat in the club eating burgers and fries and drinking beer until the club closed and the lights went on," the source continues.

Although the actress's late-night shenanigans may seem worrisome to some, a pal recently told Us that Moore is "in a good place . . . She's open to experiencing new things this year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Demi Moore Continues Wild, All-Night Partying in Miami