Demi Moore didn't just lose a husband in 2011 -- she also lost a significant amount of weight.

Though pals worried for 49-year-old Moore's health, the Another Happy Day actress admits she's always "had a love-hate relationship with my body."

"When I'm at the greatest odds with my body, it's usually because I feel my body's betraying me, whether that's been in the past, struggling with my weight and feeling that I couldn't eat what I wanted to eat, or that I couldn't get my body to do what I wanted it to do," she tells the February issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Since announcing the end of her six-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher, 33, in November, Moore tells the magazine she's "in a place of greater acceptance of my body."

"That includes not just my weight, but all of the things that come with your changing body as you age to now experiencing my body as extremely thin -- thin in a way that I never imagined somebody would be saying to me, 'You're too thin, and you don't look good.'"

"I find peace when I don't see my body as my enemy, when I step back and have appreciation and look at all that my body has done for me," she continues. "It's allowed me to give birth to three beautiful children, allowed me to explore different roles as an actor, allowed me to be strong."

"You can't look at yourself in the mirror and tear your body apart," Moore says. "You have to look at it and go, 'Thank you. Thank you for standing by me, for being there for me no matter what I have put you through.'"

