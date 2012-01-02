Entertainment Tonight.

In a very innocent and righteous role, Demi Moore will star in a porn film without a XXX rating. In a biopic about adult film star Linda Boreman, a.k.a. Linda Lovelace, Demi will assume the likeliness of feminist Gloria Steinem.

Adam Brody has also latched onto this project as Lovelace's Deep Throat co-star Harry Reems. Eric Roberts has been added to portray a lie detector expert.

Amanda Seyfried earns top billing as the title character. Cameras started rolling on Lovelace in Los Angeles in late December. Hank Azaria, Bobby Cannavale, Chris Noth, Robert Patrick, Wes Bentley, Sharon Stone and Juno Temple will also star.

In real life, Demi is a devout philanthropist and spokesperson for causes such as human sex trafficking. Interestingly, she has also tweeted intimate photos of her own scantily-clad bikini body while married to Ashton Kutcher, who she is in the process of divorcing.

