Ashton Kutcher is still legally married to almost-ex Demi Moore but that hasn't hurt his five-month romance with Mila Kunis.

"They're really serious," an insider tells Us Weekly of Kutcher's relationship with Kunis, 29.

PHOTOS: Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore in happier times

And seriously getting under Moore's skin. "She's not psyched about Ashton and Mila," a Moore pal admits.

Her main issue: Kutcher's longtime bond with his former "That '70s Show" co-star. "She was always insecure over the course of her marriage," the pal says of the actress, 49. "So yeah, it's hurtful that he's with someone he knew the whole time he was with her."

PHOTOS: Ashton Kutcher's love life

Kutcher, 34, and Moore announced their separation last November in the wake of his cheating scandal with then-22-year-old Sara Leal. An insider tells Us that the pair are still working out a financial arrangement before filing for divorce, and their negotiations have hit a snag.

PHOTOS: Mila Kunis' sexy transformation

Though the "Two and a Half Men" star pockets $700,000 an episode, "he's so cheap!" says the insider. "He's trying to get the best deal he can."

Still, another source says, "Ashton is eager to have everything settled."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Demi Moore Is "Not Psyched" About Ex Ashton Kutcher Dating Mila Kunis

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Surprising Celebrity Couples

Esquire Names Mila Kunis the Sexiest Woman Alive

Stars' Post-Breakup Makeovers