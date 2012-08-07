Punky Brewster is all grown up!

Soleil Moon Frye celebrated her 36th birthday with a huge '80s-themed party with all her celebrity friends.

The '80s child star, known for her role as the lovable Punky Brewster, held a party in Hollywood Hills Saturday and Demi Moore, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and more stars were in attendance, wearing their best '80s inspired ensembles.

A source tells Us Weekly that Moore, 49, was there "in really great spirits" and having "a lot of fun. She and Jessica Alba were "jamming like crazy on the dance floor" to the '80s music. And as a special treat to the birthday girl, Debbie Gibson played a medley of her greatest hits during the party.

"Feel beyond blessed for the amazing people in my life that make me smile and are not afraid to embrace a passion for the 80s!" Frye tweeted Sunday after the party.

Guest Alba, 31, shared several photos from the celebration, and also tweeted, "Thank you Soleil for inviting us to your rad '80s bday party! We had a blast and my mom's 80's pose was in full effect."

Frye also posted pics of her party, including a shot of her "most epic cake ever." The pink and black cake had images of '80s idols all over it.

"I love the 80's. I can't help it, I love the color, hair, clothes, jelly bracelets, the music, I love it all!" Frye blogged. "So any chance to embrace my childhood self I am happy. So here I am decked out in 80's glory! A few of my girlfriends dressed up for prom and came over, and Debbie Gibson even surprised me with a song. I mean totally, like, OMG!"

