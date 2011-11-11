From the recent appearance of Demi Moore, life looks pretty rocky.

On Thursday, the actress, who turned 49 the next day, was photographed leaving a nail salon in Los Angeles looking thin and stressed out while revealing her protruding chest bones. Amid all the controversy and philandering rumors surrounding the state of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, the mother of three has maintained her public appearances, but with a seemingly shrinking figure.

Speculations began in late September when Sara Leal, a San Diego party girl, claimed she hooked up with Kutcher, 33, the night before his sixth wedding anniversary with Moore. A pal close to the "Margin Call" actress told Us Weekly, "She's very upset and hasn't been eating. It's taking a toll."

In October, Moore looked frail and tired at the New York premiere for "Margin Call." Last week she supported her friend and Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz at a Lanvin fashion show and dinner in Los Angeles, where onlookers at the event said she "looked skinny but happy."

