The show must go on without Demi Moore in Lovelace -- and Mary Louise Parker is waiting in the wings.

Amidst an emotional and medical crisis, Moore, 49, canceled plans to play feminist legend Gloria Steinem in the porn biopic earlier this week. Now, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that Weeds actress Parker, 47, will step in for the small role.

Currently shooting in Los Angeles, Lovelace stars Amanda Seyfried as 70s porn superstar Linda Lovelace; Seyfried herself stepped into the talked-about lead part after Lindsay Lohan was forced to drop out thanks to her legal woes.

After suffering seizures, Moore called 911 on Monday evening and announced her intent to seek help to "treat here exhaustion and improver her overall health."

The Margin Call actress "has spiraled" since her sad split from Ashton Kutcher last year, an insider explained to Us.

"Her life is completely in crisis," continued the source of Moore, who had been partying heavily in Hollywood weeks before her hospital scare. "She is turning 50 and has no idea who she is or what her focus should be."

