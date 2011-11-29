Where in the world was Demi Moore over Thanksgiving weekend?

Less than two weeks after announcing her split from Ashton Kutcher, the 49-year-old actress was a no-show when her youngest daughter, Tallulah, 17, made her debutante debut at a Saturday evening ball in Paris.

(Her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, was present for Tallulah's big night in Paris, as were Tallulah's siblings Rumer, 23, and Scout, 20.)

It turns out that the newly single Moore was on home turf in Los Angeles, having dinner with a male pal at the celeb-friendly Sunset Tower.

A source tells Us Weekly that Moore dined with Hollywood florist Eric Butterbaugh. "They are BFFs," the source says. "Totally platonic friends."

Indeed, Butterbaugh tagged along with Moore when she went on a somber camping trip with Kutcher, 33, in October immediately following allegations of his affair with Sara Leal, 22.

But over dinner on Saturday with Butterbaugh, Moore "seemed fine, in a good mood and laughing," the source observed. "She was just with her friend having a nice night out."

A diner told New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the Moore sighting, that "Demi looked good, and like she was ready to be seen out. She was in deep conversation with her male companion."

