Though Bruce Willis and daughters Scout, 20, and Rumer, 23, arrived together, the former @MrsKutcher, Demi Moore, showed up separately to watch her and Willis' youngest daughter, Tallulah, graduate high school Thursday.

Clad in a form-fitting, belted black mini-dress, the 49-year-old -- whose dramatic, shrinking figure in the midst of her split from Ashton Kutcher had friends fearing the worst for the troubled actress -- still looked slender, but healthier than she had prior to her rehab stint earlier this year.

In January, Moore made headlines when she suffered a seizure after smoking an "incense-like substance;" shortly after, the actress quietly entered a rehabilitation program at Utah's famed Cirque Lodge, hoping to address her addiction issues, as well as an eating disorder.

"Demi's life is in complete crisis. She has spiraled since her split from Ashton," a source told Us Weekly at the time of Moore, who called it quits with her estranged husband last November.

After completing her rehabilitation program this spring, Moore seemed ready for a fresh start -- at least virtually. In April, she solicited her followers for advice. "Time for a change, Twitter name change, any suggestions?" she wrote

One month later, the "Margin Call" star announced she had settled on a winner.

"So hard finding a name that was fun, somewhat playful and available," she tweeted. "So for now it will be @justdemi. It could grow on me!"

Willis -- who was wed to Moore for more than thirteen years -- opened up to Esquire magazine recently about the lessons he's learned while helping to raise his and Moore's three daughters.

"Sometimes, I have to resist the urge to speak," the "Moonrise Kingdom" actor, 57, revealed to the mag. "I learned it from dealing with my kids . . . I'd rather hear what [my daughters] have to say. And this stuff is just a matter of not equating drama with actions that will help them. Teach them to shun drama."

