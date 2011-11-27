Tallulah Willis was the belle of the ball Saturday night.

The 17-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore officially became a member of high society when she was introduced at Le Bal des Debutantes at Paris's Hotel Crillon.

Wearing a sequined Lanvin gown, the youngest member of the Willis clan was joined by older sisters Rumer, 23, and Scout, 20. Their 56-year-old father, who is currently expecting another child with his wife Emma Heming, was also in attendance.

The trio's 49-year-old mother, who recently announced she was ending her six-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher, was noticeably MIA.

Tallulah was just one of 23 young women from 13 countries who made their debut at the ball, which first launched in 1957 and relaunched in 1991 as a charity fundraiser.

