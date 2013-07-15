Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like a music festival! Demi Moore and previously estranged daughter Rumer Willis looked to be in good spirits at The Lot Party music festival, presented by Jason Scoppa, on Sunday, July 14, where the veteran Hollywood actress turned up to support Willis and her band.

Moore, 50, showed off her enviable figure in a black-and-creme patterned dress that put her well-toned legs on display. The mother-of-three also wore her long hair down, with a pair of oversized sunglasses on her face to complete her free-spirited festival look.

Her 24-year-old daughter Willis, meanwhile, donned a colorful, short printed dress, a tan fedora and oodles of accessories on her arm for her performance-ready rocker look.

According to an onlooker, Moore was "in a great mood" and danced throughout Willis' entire performance.

"Demi looked incredible and stayed for the entire event," the source tells Us. "Rumer's boyfriend Jayson Blair was also there. Rumer and Jayson were really sweet to one another and wrapped their arms around each other as they walked around the festival lot."

Moore and Willis have come a long way since the duo were initially estranged just one year ago. In recent months, the pair have been spotted heading out of yoga sessions together in West Hollywood, often wearing matching grey flats.

The mother and daughter pair even took a whirlwind trip to New Mexico last month for a Kundalini yoga Summer Solstice event in the Jemez Mountains for three days, practicing a technique called "White Tantric Meditation," according to TMZ.

The purpose of the practice was to help attendees "break through the subconscious blocks that enslave the mind," a yoga source told the site.

